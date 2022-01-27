55 to 3803: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 69 lakh in 8 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the most important virtues for stock market investors. According to ace investors, investing in stocks is like investing in business and one should remain invested in a stock as long as one is convinced about the business model and sustained profitability of the company. A smart investor can maximise one's return if it develops an art of remaining insulated by short-term triggers in one's stock portfolio. Navin Fluorine shares are glaring example of it. In last 8 years, the multibagger chemical stock has surged from ₹55.26 (close price on NSE on 24th January 2014) to ₹3803 (close price on 25th January 2022 on NSE) apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 6800 per cent in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure for last few sessions. In last one month, Navin Fluorine share price has dipped from around ₹4245 to ₹3803 apiece levels, losing around 10 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, the chemical stock has remained sideways as it has went up in this period from ₹3681.25 to ₹3803 per share levels, rising around 3 per cent in this time span. In last one year, this chemical stock price has risen from around ₹2470 to ₹3803 levels, surging around 55 per cent in this time horizon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has raised from around ₹540 to ₹3803 apiece levels, logging around 600 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, as mentioned-above, this chemical stock has surged from ₹55.26 to ₹3803 in last 8 years, appreciating to the tune of near 68 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Navin Fluorine share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90,000 whereas it would have turned to ₹1.03 lakh in last 6 months. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock 8 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹69 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this counter throughout this period.

However, stock market experts are still bullish on this multibagger counter. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, "Navin Fluorine share is looking bullish on chart pattern. One can buy this chemical stock at current market price for short term target of ₹4000 and ₹4200 maintaining stop loss at ₹3600 levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Navin Fluorine shares

As per the NSE records, Navin Fluorine shares have a market capitalization of around ₹18,950 crore. The stock has PE ratio of 74.57 whereas its dividend yield is 0.29 per cent. The chemical stock has made 52-week high of ₹4,329 while its 52-week low stands at ₹2,217.40 per share levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

