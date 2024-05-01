Active Stocks
₹6.30 to ₹626.50: Multibagger stock TRIL turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1 crore in four years

Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock: TRIL share price has delivered 100-bagger returns to its shareholders in the post-COVID bounce-back

Multibagger stock: TRIL share price shot up nearly 850% in one year. (Photo: iStock)

Multibagger stock: Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL) are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This mid-cap stock is one of those Indian shares that has delivered whopping returns in the post-COVID rebound. After bottoming out at 6.30 apiece on NSE in May 2020, TRIL share price on NSE ended at 626.50 apiece on Tuesday, logging around 100 times rise in nearly four years.

TRIL share price history

Taking a cue from TRIL share price history, this multibagger stock has risen from around 415.50 to 626.50 apiece on NSE in one month, delivering to the tune of a 50 percent return to the shareholders. In YTD time, this mid-cap stock has appreciated from nearly 238 per share to 626.50 apiece, clocking over a 160 percent rise in 2024. In the last six months, TRIL share price has ascended from around 161 to 626.50 per share level, registering a nearly 300 percent rise in this period. In one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from 67.30 to 626.50 per share mark, recording around an 850 percent rise in the time horizon.

Likewise, during the COVID period, TRIL share price had bottomed out at 6.30 apiece in May 2020. TRIL share price ended at 626.50 on Tuesday, which means the multibagger stock has gained 100 times in the last four years.

1 lakh turns to 1 crore

Taking a cue from TRIL share price history, If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this mid-cap stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.50 lakh today. If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock at the end of 2023, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.60 lakh today. if the investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its 21 lakh would have turned into 4 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago and had remained invested in this scrip till date, its 1 lakh would have turned to 9.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock while bottom fishing after the COVID-19 sell-off, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1 crore today. However, these returns would have become possible only when the investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout the period mentioned above.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended on Tuesday with a market cap of 8,313 crore and its trade volume on NSE during Tuesday deals was 7,07,798. Its 52-week high is 769.10 and its 52-week low is 63.05 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 01 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST
