₹6.30 to ₹626.50: Multibagger stock TRIL turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1 crore in four years
Multibagger stock: TRIL share price has delivered 100-bagger returns to its shareholders in the post-COVID bounce-back
Multibagger stock: Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL) are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This mid-cap stock is one of those Indian shares that has delivered whopping returns in the post-COVID rebound. After bottoming out at ₹6.30 apiece on NSE in May 2020, TRIL share price on NSE ended at ₹626.50 apiece on Tuesday, logging around 100 times rise in nearly four years.
