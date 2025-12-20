₹6.45 to ₹793.50: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.23 crore in 12 years

Multibagger penny stock: Izmo Limited shares will be in the focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 22 December 2025, as the company shares, which were once a penny stock, have given massive returns over the last 12-year period.

Over the last 12 years, between August 2013 and the current date, Izmo shares have given stock market investors more than 12,200% returns on their investments.

For someone who would have invested ₹1,00,000 in the company's shares back then, they would now be rewarded with a fund of nearly ₹1.23 crore, marking multibagger gains on the Indian stock market.

Izmo's expansion plans On 1 December 2025, Izmo Ltd announced that the company is planning to expand its operations to semiconductor packaging and optoelectronic solutions in an effort to plot the firm's future growth opportunities, according to an exchange filing.

The company disclosed that it expects a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% by the year 2030, as the Optical Transceiver demand market is anticipated to reach $28 billion, from its current $13.5 billion level, amid the overall 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) expansion in India.

In its presentation, Izmo also said that the semiconductor packaging market for silicon photonics is expected to increase to more than $10 billion, from its $2 billion levels today, which can potentially bring a CAGR of 25-27%.

Izmo share price trend Izmo Ltd's share price closed 0.86% lower at ₹793.50 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹800.40 at the previous stock market close, according to the NSE data.

Shares of Izmo have given its investors more than 1,520% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 938% returns in the last one-year period, NSE share price data shows.

The data also highlights that on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stocks have risen 40.32% in 2025, but have lost 19.15% in the last one-month period. Izmo's share price is trading 6.93% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Izmo stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹1,374.70 on 29 September, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹229.70 on 4 March 2025, according to the official exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,186.57 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 19 December 2025.

