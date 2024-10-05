Multibagger stock: As Rome was not built in a day, a stock market investor can't become rich overnight. It is often said that money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting. One must look at the journey of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shares to understand how a long-term investor enjoys wealth creation. This small-cap stock has risen from ₹6.50 apiece to ₹680 per share mark since 9th April 2020. This means the small-cap penny stock has become one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market in the near four years. It is one of the 100 baggers the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transformers and Rectifiers India share price history This small-cap multibagger penny stock has remained in a base-building mode in one month, losing around 7%. However, in the last six months, the multibagger stock has surged from around ₹4656 to ₹680 apiece on the BSE, recording a nearly 45% rally. In YTD time, the multibagger penny stock has risen from almost ₹238.70 to ₹680 per share mark, recording a 185% rise in this time horizon. Likewise, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹172 to ₹680 per share in one year, logging around 300% rally.

On 9th April 2020, this small-cap multibagger penny stock was available at around ₹6.50 apiece on the BSE. This means this penny stock has surged from ₹6.50 apiece to ₹680 per share mark in nearly four years, delivering around 10,350% returns to its positional shareholders.

Impact on investors Taking a cue from Transformers and Rectifiers India's share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹93,000 in this time. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.45 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4 lakh today.

However, if an investor had done bottom fishing in this multibagger penny stock during the COVID-19 sell-off in April 2020, investing ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹1.04 crore. However, this could have become possible only when the investor remained invested throughout the abovementioned periods.

Transformers and Rectifiers India shares are available for trade on the BSE and NSE. Its current market cap is ₹8,958 crore. It ended on Friday with a trade volume of 1,31,520. Its 52-week high on the BSE is ₹845.70 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is ₹142.10 per share.