₹6.51 to ₹670: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.02 crore in 11 years

Apollo Finvest India Ltd has emerged as a remarkable multibagger penny stock on Dalal Street, delivering phenomenal returns over the past decade. From trading in penny stock territory at sub- ₹10 levels, the company's stock has skyrocketed, rewarding long-term investors with substantial wealth. Despite recent volatility, Apollo Finvest's meteoric rise highlights the lucrative yet risky nature of investing in small-cap and penny stocks.

Apollo Finvest’s share price has surged by an astonishing 10,191 per cent in 11 years. From around ₹6.50 in 2014, the multibagger stock has soared to ₹670, transforming ₹1 lakh invested back then into a staggering ₹1.02 crore. This dramatic appreciation underscores the high-reward potential of small-cap stocks for patient investors.

Over the past five years alone, the multibagger stock has delivered over 110 per cent returns, further solidifying its position as a high-yield investment. However, Apollo Finvest has not been without short-term volatility. In the past year, the stock declined by over 41 per cent. Yet, it rebounded by more than 19 per cent in March 2025, snapping a seven-month losing streak.

Recent Trends Apollo Finvest hit an all-time high of ₹1,076.55 in April 2024, marking a major milestone. However, it is currently trading at ₹669.95, around 38 percent below its peak. Despite this correction, the stock has gained 44 percent from its 52-week low of ₹465.50, recorded just last week.

Financial Performance: For the quarter ended December 2024, Apollo Finvest reported a net profit of ₹1.41 crore, a 43.6 percent decline from ₹2.51 crore in the same period of 2023. However, the company’s net sales surged by 68.3 percent year-on-year to ₹7.77 crore from ₹4.61 crore in December 2023, reflecting strong topline growth despite profit contraction.

Company Profile and Operations: Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering digital lending solutions. The company provides personal loans, term loans, and engages in co-lending and lending service provider (LSP) partnerships. It also offers loan management systems and various API integrations, including KYC, loan disbursement, communication, and repayment services.

Incorporated in 1985, Apollo Finvest was formerly known as Apollo Mercantile Ltd and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Apollo Finvest's stellar growth from a penny stock to a multibagger over the past 11 years showcases the enormous potential of long-term investing in small-cap companies. Despite recent volatility, the stock's substantial gains highlight its wealth-creating capability. With a strong presence in the digital lending space and expanding revenues, Apollo Finvest remains a stock to watch, albeit with caution due to its inherent price fluctuations.

