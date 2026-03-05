₹6.60 to ₹430: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹65 lakh in five years

Mulitbagger small-cap stocks: Stock market investors are always on the hunt for stocks that can multiply their wealth over the long run. While some achieve their wealth creation goals by picking the right stocks with a blend of strong fundamentals and favorable industry tailwinds, such stocks tend to remain resilient even during market meltdowns. Although they may face temporary pressure, they often exhibit strong turnarounds when the dust settles, recovering their losses and eventually emerging as multibaggers.

In this context, Authum Investment & Infrastructure has emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent times. The stock, which remained largely sideways for more than six years, picked up strong momentum in March 2021, and the rally has largely remained intact since then. Along the way, it witnessed phases of profit booking, but the stock showed strong recoveries after each correction, eventually going on to break record highs.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited is engaged in fund-based activities such as investment in shares, securities, mutual funds and providing loans and advances. The company invests in publicly listed and unlisted companies, private equity investments, real estate assets, and debt instruments.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure share price journey Over the last six years, the stock has surged from ₹6.60 apiece to the current trading price of ₹430 apiece, resulting in a massive gain of around 6,400%. Earlier this year, the stock touched a fresh record high of ₹683.50 apiece.

However, the journey was not entirely smooth for the stock during this period, as it witnessed sharp volatility. Between September 2025 and February, the stock faced heavy selling pressure on the exchanges, losing 24.47% of its value.

In terms of yearly performance, it delivered positive returns in each of the last five years, with 2023 emerging as the standout year with a gain of 338%, followed by an impressive 884% surge in 2021. During the sharp pullback this year, the stock is down 31.33% so far, and from its all-time high of ₹683.50 apiece, it has corrected by around 37%.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a relatively short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in Authum Investment & Infrastructure stock in March 2021 and held onto it would have seen the investment grow to around ₹65,00,000, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since October 2021 and has also issued a bonus in the ratio of 4:1 since January 2024. The above calculation does not factor in the benefits arising from the stock split and bonus issue.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Q3 results 2026 For the quarter ended December, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹168 crore, down from ₹545 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis as well, profit declined compared with ₹765 crore reported in the September quarter.

On the top line, the NBFC company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹446 crore, down from ₹618 crore in the year-ago period. In the September 2025 quarter, revenue stood at ₹595 crore.