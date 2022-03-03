Multibagger stock: In stock market rebound post-Covid-19 selloff, a good number of stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. This list of multibagger stocks includes some penny stocks too. Brightcom Group shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2021. This penny stock has surged from ₹near ₹6 apiece levels to ₹114 levels in last one year, delivering around 1800 per cent return to its shareholders.

Brightcom Group share price history

In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has been nosediving due to the negative sentiments at global equity markets. In last one month, this stock has crashed ₹177 to ₹114 levels, clocking around 35 per cent dip in this period. In last 6 months, this penny stock has surged from ₹35.50 to ₹114 levels, surging to the tune of 220 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Brightcom Group share price has shed 33 per cent.

However, Brightcom Group share price had closed at ₹6.08 apiece levels on 26th February 2021 whereas it closed at ₹113.85 levels on 2nd March 2022. so, in near one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹6.08 to ₹113.85 levels, clocking near 1800 per cent rise in this near one year time.

₹1 lakh turns to ₹19 lakh in one year

Taking cue from Brightcome Group share price history, if an investor had invested in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹65 lakh whereas it would have turned to ₹67 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.20 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested in this stock around a year ago buying one share at ₹6.08 levels and had remained invested in it throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹19 lakh today.

Brightcom Group bonus shares

Brightcom Group has announced 2:3 bonus shares for its shareholders and the record date for approval of bonus shares has been fixed on 16th March 2022.

Brighton Group informed about bonus share in its exchange communication citing, "Kindly note that the Company has decided to set Wednesday, March 16, 2022, as the Record Date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of Bonus Shares. The proposed equity bonus will be issued in the ratio of 2:3 (two equity shares for every three equity shares held by the Members), as recommended by the Company's Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 25, 2022, subject to members' approval."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.