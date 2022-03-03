6 to 114: Multibagger penny stock gives 1800% return in one year

Taking cue from Brightcome Group share price history, if an investor had invested in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹65 lakh whereas it would have turned to ₹67 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.20 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested in this stock around a year ago buying one share at ₹6.08 levels and had remained invested in it throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹19 lakh today.

