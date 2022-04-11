6 to 565: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 9300% return in 5 years

₹6 to ₹565: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 9300% return in 5 years2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- Multibagger stock would have tuned ₹1 lakh to ₹2.70 lakh today if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock 6 months ago
Multibagger stocks: Investing in penny stocks is highly risky as single rigger leads high volatility in such shares due to its low float feature. However, high risk traders who are well convinced about the business model and sustained growth of the company do invest in such stock and hold it for medium to long term. Such strategy sometimes help them get alpha return on their money with big margin. GRM Overseas shares are one such stock.
In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from RS 6 to ₹565, logging near 9300 per cent rise in this period.
GRM Overseas share price history
This multibagger stock has been under selloff pressure since beginning of new year. In last one month, this share has dipped near 5 per cent whereas in YTD time, this multibagger stock has slide from ₹655 to ₹565, logging near 14 per cent loss in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has rise from ₹210 to ₹565, appreciating to the tune of 170 per cent. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹125 to ₹565 apiece levels, ascending around 345 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 5 years, this penny stock has surged from ₹6 apiece levels (close price on BSE on 7th April 2017) to ₹565 levels (close price on BSE on 8th April 2022), logging around 94 times rise in these 5 years time.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹94 lakh in 5 years
Taking cue from GRM Overseas share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock on month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹95 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹86 lakh in YTD time. However, the multibagger stock would have tuned ₹1 lakh to ₹2.70 lakh today if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹4.45 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹94 lakh today.
However, it has to be noted that the investment would appreciate to the mentioned figure provided the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the period mentioned.
Current market price of GRM Overseas shares is ₹3,390 crore and its book value per share is 22.55. Its trade volume on Friday was 30,822, which is slightly higher from its 20 days average trade volume of 26,888. Its 52-wseek high is ₹935.40 per share, which is its life-time high as well. Its 562-week low is ₹113.93 per share.
