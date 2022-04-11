6 to 565: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 9300% return in 5 years

This multibagger stock has been under selloff pressure since beginning of new year. In last one month, this share has dipped near 5 per cent whereas in YTD time, this multibagger stock has slide from ₹655 to ₹565, logging near 14 per cent loss in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has rise from ₹210 to ₹565, appreciating to the tune of 170 per cent. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹125 to ₹565 apiece levels, ascending around 345 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 5 years, this penny stock has surged from ₹6 apiece levels (close price on BSE on 7th April 2017) to ₹565 levels (close price on BSE on 8th April 2022), logging around 94 times rise in these 5 years time.