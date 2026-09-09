₹60 per share dividend alert! Check last date to buy - Record date soon; check payment timeline | Do you own?

Shares of global energy infrastructure solutions provider Apar Industries, remained under pressure during Wednesday’s trading session ahead of its dividend record date. The other electrical equipment stock is likely to attract heightened investors’ interest ahead of the corporate action. Apar Industries board of directors had announced ₹60 final dividend per equity share for financial year 2025-26. The dividend record date is set to fall next week on Monday.

Apar Industries dividend The company’s board, in May this year, had recommended a dividend of ₹60 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. It is 600% of the face value of the Apar Industries stock. The dividend payment will be subject to the approval of the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, scheduled for September 21.

Apar Industries dividend record date, timeline The company’s board of directors has fixed Monday, September 14, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the company scrip on or before the dividend record date to become eligible for the payout.

As the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, investors interested in the dividend must purchase the stock this week before Monday, September 14.

The dividend declared by the members of the company at AGM, on September 21, will be paid within the statutory period, which is likely 30 days from the announcement of the corporate action. “The dividend, if declared / approved by the Members of the Company at the 37 th AGM, will be paid / dispatched within the statutory period,” read the company BSE filing released earlier.

Apar Industries share price trend The stock was trading 1.02% lower at ₹17451.00 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹73,071.42 crore at 3 pm on Wednesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹18,120.95 per share and an intraday low of ₹17,332.20 per share.

The company scrip has a return on equity (ROE) of 29.96%. Its share price value has surged 28% in three months and a whopping 109.5% year to date (YTD), as per BSE data on Wednesday. The stock has delivered a whopping 258% return in five years and around 2,543% return in five years.