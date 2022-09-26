63 to 1,426: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 20 lakh in 1 year

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Out of the total order book, only two projects are based on the model of Balance of System (BoS), while the balance projects are to be developed through full turn-key EPC model, a fact that testifies to Gensol’s robust end-to-end project execution capabilities. Piquantly, more than 37% of these orders envisage the development of projects in the southern states of AP, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, closely followed by Gujarat at 34%. Similarly, 67% of the total order book needs to be developed over land, while the balance will be raised over the rooftops of the factories of the clients. While the largest size of the project is over 25 MWp, the lowest size is around 80 kWp. The total value of these projects is pegged at Rs. 5,31,24,16,761 (Indian Rupees Five Hundred and Thirty-One Crores Twenty-Four Lakhs Sixteen Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty-One Only) exclusive of taxes."