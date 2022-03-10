₹639 to ₹7045: Multibagger stock gives 1000% return in 2 years. Do you own?2 min read . 07:20 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Tata Elxsi shares 6 months ago, it would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic pressure, Indian stock market has delivered stellar return in last two years. A score of shares have entered the list of multibagger stocks in India. Tata Elxsi shares are one of those multibagger IT shares. In last two years, this software company stock has surged from around ₹639 to ₹7045 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of around 11 times in this period.
Tata Elxsi share price history
In last one month, Tata Elxsi share price has dipped from ₹7603.60 to ₹7045 levels, losing near 8 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, multibagger stock has jumped from ₹5009.30 to ₹7045 levels on NSE, logging around 40 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger IT stock has ascended from ₹5893.65 to ₹7045 apiece levels, clocking around 20 per cent rise in 2022. In last one year, Tata Elxsi share price has surged from ₹2696.55 levels to ₹7045 per share levels, registering around 160 per cent appreciation in this time span.
According to Tata Elxsi share price history, this multibagger stock had closed at ₹639.10 apiece levels on NSE on 27th March 2020 whereas it closed at 7045 on 9th March 2022. So, in these near two years, this multibagger stock has delivered around 1,000 per cent return to its shareholders.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹11 lakh
Taking cue from Tata Elxsi share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹92,000 today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh in last 6 months. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Tata Elxsi shares at the beginning of new year, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago and had remained invested in Tata Elxsi shares throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.60 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11 lakh today.
Tata Elxsi share price outlook
However, stock market experts are still bullish on this multibagger stock.
Speaking on Tata Elxsi share price target for short-term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The multibagger IT stock is in bull trend and it may bounce back after retracement from its lifetime high. Short-term investors can buy the stock at current levels for ₹7250 to ₹7400 levels. However, they must maintain stop loss at ₹6800 levels and continue accumulating on dips till it is above ₹6800 levels."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
