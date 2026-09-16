₹65 dividend per share: Bajaj Holdings announces cash reward; check record date, stock performance, payment date

Bajaj Holdings Dividend: Shares Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited remained under pressure during Wednesday’s trading session, a day after the announcement of interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27. The company has announced ₹65 dividend for FY27.

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action is set to fall next week.

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Bajaj Holdings dividend The company’s board of directors had announced an 650% interim dividend for FY27. “An Interim Dividend of Rs. 65/- per equity share (650%) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ending 31 March 2027 has been declared by the Board at its meeting,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Tuesday.

Bajaj Holdings dividend record date The board has fixed September 21, Monday, as the interim dividend record date. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout. Hence, Friday, September 18, effectively becomes the last date for interested investors to purchase the stock and become eligible for the payout.

Bajaj Holdings dividend payment timeline The announced interim dividend is expected to be credited in the first half of the October to eligible shareholders. The “interim dividend will be credited on or before Tuesday, 13 October 2026, to the eligible shareholders as on the said Record Date,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

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Bajaj Holdings share price trend Bajaj Holdings and Investment share price was trading 1.58% lower at ₹10,925 per share with a market capitalisation of ₹1,21,588.16 crore at 3:20 pm on BSE on Wednesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹11,104.90 per share and an intraday low of ₹10,924.05 per share.

Bajaj Holdings share price history The company stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹13,868.15 per share on September 17, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹8,597.50 per share on April 2, 2026. The stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 11.05%. Its share price value has declined 4.23% in one month. Bajaj Holdings stock value has surged 4.53% in three months and around 13.42% in six months.

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