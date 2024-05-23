₹7.50/Share: FMCG giant ITC declares final dividend for FY24 with Q4 results; Record date fixed
- ITC Dividend: The FMCG giant announced a final dividend for FY24 and has fixed the record date as July 4
ITC Dividend: ITC announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday along with a final dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share for FY24.
More to come
