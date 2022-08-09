7.6 to 919: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.2 crore in 19 years

₹7.6 to ₹919: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 crore in 19 years2 min read . 07:12 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.6 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Investing in stocks is like investing in business. Hence, it is advisable to remain invested in a stock as long as one can because the real money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. Sometimes, preferring to a business ahead of the market movement is better. If we are convinced about a stock and have a strong conviction about its business model, then it would be very foolish for us to not take action on that. This rule works for all stocks including penny stocks.
To know how long term investment pays to a stock market investor, one need to look at the history of Radico Khaitan shares. Despite being under sell-off heat for last one year, this brewery stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. However, around 19 years ago, it was one of the penny stocks available at around ₹7.60 apiece levels. Radico Khaitan share price today is around ₹919. This means, in last 19 years, this multibagger brewery stock has surged from around ₹7.6 to ₹919, delivering 120 times rise in investors' money in this period.
Radico Khaitan share price history
As mentioned above, this brewery stock has been under sell-off heat for last one year. In last one year, it has risen from ₹855 to ₹919, logging near 8 per cent rise in this period. In last 5 years, it has surged from near ₹140 to ₹919 apiece levels, clocking to the tune of 560 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 19 years, this share has risen from around ₹7.60 to ₹919, delivering around 11,990 per cent return to its investors.
Impact on investment
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹6.60 lakh in last 5 years. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock around 19 years ago buying one stock at ₹7.60 per share, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 crore today. Provided the had remained invested in the scrip throughout the time period mentioned above.
Current market cap of Radico Khaitan shares is ₹12,280 crore and its PE is 46.64. Its 52-week high is ₹1,294 on NSE whereas its 52-week low on NSE is ₹723.20 apiece levels. It ended with a market volume of 1,36,790 on Monday session.
