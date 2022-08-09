7.6 to 919: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.2 crore in 19 years

Multibagger stock: Investing in stocks is like investing in business. Hence, it is advisable to remain invested in a stock as long as one can because the real money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. Sometimes, preferring to a business ahead of the market movement is better. If we are convinced about a stock and have a strong conviction about its business model, then it would be very foolish for us to not take action on that. This rule works for all stocks including penny stocks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}