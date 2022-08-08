₹7 to ₹1,005: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.39 Cr in 21 years3 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 04:30 PM IST
In the consumer durables industry, Blue Star Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 9,679.55 crore. India's leading commercial refrigeration and air conditioning firm, Blue Star, has 7500 outlets for room air conditioners, packaged air conditioners, chillers, cold rooms, and refrigeration products and systems. It also has 1172 service representatives who serve clients in more than 900 locations. Along with the air purifier and air cooler sectors, Blue Star is also engaged in the business of the domestic water purifier market with a fashionable and distinctive line that includes the country's first RO+UV Hot & Cold water purifier.