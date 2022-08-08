7 to 1,005: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.39 Cr in 21 years

Blue Star share price history

Blue Star Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 1,005.05 per share today, up 1.42 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 990.95. An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in this stock 21 years ago would have now grown to ₹1.39 Cr. The stock price has gone up from ₹7.21 as of July 6, 2001 to the present price level, logging a multibagger return and an all-time of 13,839.67 per cent. The stock has gained by 49.38 per cent over the past five years and by 20.19 per cent over the past year. The stock has dropped 2.35 per cent during the past six months and 1.01 per cent year-to-date so far in 2022. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained 4.71% and it has gained 3.47% in the last 5 trading days. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,225.00 on 21-April-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹758.00 on 30-August-2021 indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 17.95% below the 52-week-high and 32.59% above the 52-week-low.