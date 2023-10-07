₹7 to ₹29: Why Suzlon shares surged 300% in six months — explained
Suzlon shares bottomed out at ₹7 at the end of March 2023 and in near six months in FY24, this penny stock has tuned a multibagger of Indian stock market in this time
Shares of Suzlon Energy Limited have been in uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. Suzlon shares bottomed out at ₹7.05 apiece levels at the end of March 2023 and since then Suzlon share price has been skyrocketing. In last six months, this penny stock has tunred one of the multibagger stocks of Dalal Street that Indian stock market has delivered in FY24.
