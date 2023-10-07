comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets7 to 29: Why Suzlon shares surged 300% in six months — explained
Back

₹7 to ₹29: Why Suzlon shares surged 300% in six months — explained

 Asit Manohar

Suzlon shares bottomed out at ₹7 at the end of March 2023 and in near six months in FY24, this penny stock has tuned a multibagger of Indian stock market in this time

Suzlon shares ended at ₹29.25 apiece levels on NSE after the close of Friday deals last week.Premium
Suzlon shares ended at 29.25 apiece levels on NSE after the close of Friday deals last week.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Limited have been in uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. Suzlon shares bottomed out at 7.05 apiece levels at the end of March 2023 and since then Suzlon share price has been skyrocketing. In last six months, this penny stock has tunred one of the multibagger stocks of Dalal Street that Indian stock market has delivered in FY24. 

According to stock market experts, bulls have been betting high on Suzlon shares after the company announced its debt reduction plans. They said that the company has recently received fresh orders that has strengthened company's order book and fundamentals.

Why Suzlon share price is skyrocketing

Speaking on the reason for bull trend in Suzlon shares, Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Suzlon Energy share price has been skyrocketing in the past 5 month to 29.25 currently from 8.65 on 5th May 2023, giving 238 per cent return. This move is majorly driven by its debt reduction plan, recently received a significant order for a wind energy project and has been recommended as a buy by some brokerage firms."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Bonanza Portfolio expert went on to add that Suzlon Energy Ltd has enjoyed a market share of 33 per cent in India’s domestic market (based on total installations). It has 20 GW of operational wind power capacity globally and is well ahead of its competitors. Its existing orderbook at 1.5 GW augurs well for execution through the next 2 years. In August 2023, Suzlon Energy bagged a large order for a 201.6 MW wind energy project from Teq Green Power XI, a part of O2 Power.

Gold price jumps after ease in US dollar, bond yield and crude oil rate

On fundamentals that is attracting Dalal Street bulls towards Suzlon shares, Rajesh Sinha said, "Suzlon has successful reduction of debt by repaying the entire term debt through the proceeds of a qualified institutional placement of ~Rs.2,000Crs. As a result of this CRISIL has upgraded its ratings by two notches to BBB+/A2 with a positive outlook."

Suzlon share price target

Expecting more upside in Suzlon shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Suzlon shares are in bull trend and it may go up to 40 apiece levels in medium term once it breaches its current hurdle placed at 35 apiece on closing basis. He advised Suzlon shareholders to maintain trailing stop loss at 25 and hold for above-mentioned targets."

Goyal Salt IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

On advice for fresh investors in regard to Suzlon shares, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Fresh entry is advised when the stock comes close to its support levels of 25 to 26 with stop loss at 25 for 35 and 40 targets in short and medium term."

BSE to launch options on WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil futures contracts

Suzlon share price history

As mentioned above, Suzlon shares made its bottom at around 7 at the end of March 2023. After that it has been climbing to new highs. On Friday last week, Suzlon shares ended at 29.25 apiece levels, delivering more than 300 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last six months. In other words, this penny stock has turned multibagger in last six month and company's string fundamentals like reduction in debt and positive order has played a pivotal role in rise of company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 08:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App