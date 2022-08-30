Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets7 to 318: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 43 lakh in 5 years

7 to 318: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 43 lakh in 5 years

Ambar Protein Industries' shares on the BSE closed today at a 52-week high of 318.80, up 4.99% from the previous close of 303.65 a piece
3 min read . 10:25 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a small cap company in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with a market worth of Rs. 183.31 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with a market worth of Rs. 183.31 crore. Under the registered trademark Ankur, edible oil is offered by Ambar Protein Industries, which has its headquarters in Ahmedabad. Ambar Protein Industries' stock is among the 2022 multibagger stocks that have made investors lakhpati in the last one to five years.

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with a market worth of Rs. 183.31 crore. Under the registered trademark Ankur, edible oil is offered by Ambar Protein Industries, which has its headquarters in Ahmedabad. Ambar Protein Industries' stock is among the 2022 multibagger stocks that have made investors lakhpati in the last one to five years.

Ambar Protein Industries Share Price History

Ambar Protein Industries' shares on the BSE closed today at a 52-week high of 318.80, up 4.99% from the previous close of 303.65 a piece. The stock price climbed from 7.35 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 4,237.41% and an approximate CAGR of 114.52%. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in the stock 5 years ago, then it would now have turned to 43.37 lakh approx. The stock price soared from 11.91 on September 6, 2021, to the market price as of now in 1 yea. This is a multibagger return of 2,576.74% and an approximate CAGR of 2790.91%. An investor would have received a return of 26.76 lakh today if he or she invested 1 lakh in the stock a year ago. 

Ambar Protein Industries Share Price History

Ambar Protein Industries' shares on the BSE closed today at a 52-week high of 318.80, up 4.99% from the previous close of 303.65 a piece. The stock price climbed from 7.35 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 4,237.41% and an approximate CAGR of 114.52%. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in the stock 5 years ago, then it would now have turned to 43.37 lakh approx. The stock price soared from 11.91 on September 6, 2021, to the market price as of now in 1 yea. This is a multibagger return of 2,576.74% and an approximate CAGR of 2790.91%. An investor would have received a return of 26.76 lakh today if he or she invested 1 lakh in the stock a year ago. 

The stock price has gone up from 22.25 on January 4 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 1,332.81% so far in 2022. As a result, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in the shares at the beginning of 2022, it would today be worth 14.32 lakh. Due to the stock's multibagger return of 975.21% over the past six months, an investment of 1 lakh made six months ago would now be worth 10.75 lakh. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past month of 152.02%, and over the past five trading sessions, it has gained by 21.52%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of 11.91 on (06/09/2021) indicating that after touching its 52-week-high today, the stock is now trading 2576.74% above the low.

The stock price has gone up from 22.25 on January 4 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 1,332.81% so far in 2022. As a result, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in the shares at the beginning of 2022, it would today be worth 14.32 lakh. Due to the stock's multibagger return of 975.21% over the past six months, an investment of 1 lakh made six months ago would now be worth 10.75 lakh. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past month of 152.02%, and over the past five trading sessions, it has gained by 21.52%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of 11.91 on (06/09/2021) indicating that after touching its 52-week-high today, the stock is now trading 2576.74% above the low.

Key takeaways of Ambar Protein Industries

In Q1FY23 the company posted a net profit of 1.34 Cr compared to 0.77 Cr posted in the same quarter last year. In Q1FY23 the company reported revenue from operations of 84.38 Cr compared to 81.90 Cr in Q1FY22. In the quarter ended June, the company's total expenses reached 82.95 Cr compared to 81.18 Cr in the same quarter of the last year. In Q1FY23 the company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 1.63 Cr compared to 0.88 Cr in Q1FY22. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Key takeaways of Ambar Protein Industries

In Q1FY23 the company posted a net profit of 1.34 Cr compared to 0.77 Cr posted in the same quarter last year. In Q1FY23 the company reported revenue from operations of 84.38 Cr compared to 81.90 Cr in Q1FY22. In the quarter ended June, the company's total expenses reached 82.95 Cr compared to 81.18 Cr in the same quarter of the last year. In Q1FY23 the company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 1.63 Cr compared to 0.88 Cr in Q1FY22. 

The company's EPS reached 2.33 compared to 1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company had a promoter shareholding of 74.97% for the quarter that ended in June, and its shares are currently trading at a P/B of 9.60, which is much higher than those of its competitors Gokul Agro, Manorama Ind, AVT Natural Products, Agro Tech Foods, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., and Patanjali Foods. This suggests that Ambar Protein Industries may be an overvalued stock when compared to its rivals.

The company's EPS reached 2.33 compared to 1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company had a promoter shareholding of 74.97% for the quarter that ended in June, and its shares are currently trading at a P/B of 9.60, which is much higher than those of its competitors Gokul Agro, Manorama Ind, AVT Natural Products, Agro Tech Foods, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., and Patanjali Foods. This suggests that Ambar Protein Industries may be an overvalued stock when compared to its rivals.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.