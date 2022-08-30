7 to 318: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 43 lakh in 5 years

₹7 to ₹318: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹43 lakh in 5 years3 min read . 10:25 PM IST
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with a market worth of Rs. 183.31 crore. Under the registered trademark Ankur, edible oil is offered by Ambar Protein Industries, which has its headquarters in Ahmedabad. Ambar Protein Industries' stock is among the 2022 multibagger stocks that have made investors lakhpati in the last one to five years.
Ambar Protein Industries' shares on the BSE closed today at a 52-week high of ₹318.80, up 4.99% from the previous close of ₹303.65 a piece. The stock price climbed from ₹7.35 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 4,237.41% and an approximate CAGR of 114.52%. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock 5 years ago, then it would now have turned to ₹43.37 lakh approx. The stock price soared from ₹11.91 on September 6, 2021, to the market price as of now in 1 yea. This is a multibagger return of 2,576.74% and an approximate CAGR of 2790.91%. An investor would have received a return of ₹26.76 lakh today if he or she invested ₹1 lakh in the stock a year ago.
The stock price has gone up from ₹22.25 on January 4 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 1,332.81% so far in 2022. As a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the shares at the beginning of 2022, it would today be worth ₹14.32 lakh. Due to the stock's multibagger return of 975.21% over the past six months, an investment of ₹1 lakh made six months ago would now be worth ₹10.75 lakh. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past month of 152.02%, and over the past five trading sessions, it has gained by 21.52%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹11.91 on (06/09/2021) indicating that after touching its 52-week-high today, the stock is now trading 2576.74% above the low.
In Q1FY23 the company posted a net profit of ₹1.34 Cr compared to ₹0.77 Cr posted in the same quarter last year. In Q1FY23 the company reported revenue from operations of ₹84.38 Cr compared to ₹81.90 Cr in Q1FY22. In the quarter ended June, the company's total expenses reached ₹82.95 Cr compared to ₹81.18 Cr in the same quarter of the last year. In Q1FY23 the company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1.63 Cr compared to ₹0.88 Cr in Q1FY22.
The company's EPS reached ₹2.33 compared to ₹1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company had a promoter shareholding of 74.97% for the quarter that ended in June, and its shares are currently trading at a P/B of 9.60, which is much higher than those of its competitors Gokul Agro, Manorama Ind, AVT Natural Products, Agro Tech Foods, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., and Patanjali Foods. This suggests that Ambar Protein Industries may be an overvalued stock when compared to its rivals.
