7 to 318: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 43 lakh in 5 years

The stock price has gone up from ₹22.25 on January 4 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 1,332.81% so far in 2022. As a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the shares at the beginning of 2022, it would today be worth ₹14.32 lakh. Due to the stock's multibagger return of 975.21% over the past six months, an investment of ₹1 lakh made six months ago would now be worth ₹10.75 lakh. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past month of 152.02%, and over the past five trading sessions, it has gained by 21.52%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹11.91 on (06/09/2021) indicating that after touching its 52-week-high today, the stock is now trading 2576.74% above the low.

