Multibagger penny stock: BSE listed Nibe shares are one of those multibagger stocks that has delivered whopping return after the market made its bottom post-Covid-19 sell off. This defense stock has risen from around ₹12 to ₹391 apiece levels in last three years, delivering to the tune of near 3,150 per cent return to its long term shareholders. During this rise, the penny stock went on to become a multibagger penny stock in these three years.

Nibe share price history

After climbing to its life time high in January 2023, this small-cap multibagger stock has been under the profit booking zone. In last one month, it has shed around 10 per cent whereas in last six months, it has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹175 to ₹391 apiece levels, logging around 125 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this defense stock has risen from around ₹50 to ₹391 apiece levels, ascending around 675 per cent in this time horizon.

Likewise, in last three years, this defense share has appreciated from around 12 to ₹391 per share levels, rising to the tune of more than 32.50 time in this period.

Similarly, in last 5 years, this penny stock has surged from 7.10 to ₹391 apiece levels, climbing around 5500 per cent in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Nibe share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would turned to ₹90,000 today. if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹2.25 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger defense stock one year ago, its rs 1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.75 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny defense stock three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹32.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹56 lakh today. Provided the investor had remained invested in this penny stock throughout the period mentioned above.

This multibagger stock is listed on BSE and its current market cap is ₹408 crore. Its current trade volume is 11,308 and around three hour trade is still left on Wednesday session. This multibagger penny stock's 52-week low is ₹41.65 whereas its 52-week high is ₹564.90 apiece.

The stock is standing at a PE multiple of 74.50, which is much higher than the sector PE of 24.80.