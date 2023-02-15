₹7 to ₹391: Penny defense stock turns multibagger in 5 years. Share jumps 5500%
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this defense stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.25 lakh today
Multibagger penny stock: BSE listed Nibe shares are one of those multibagger stocks that has delivered whopping return after the market made its bottom post-Covid-19 sell off. This defense stock has risen from around ₹12 to ₹391 apiece levels in last three years, delivering to the tune of near 3,150 per cent return to its long term shareholders. During this rise, the penny stock went on to become a multibagger penny stock in these three years.
