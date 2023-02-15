Nibe share price history

After climbing to its life time high in January 2023, this small-cap multibagger stock has been under the profit booking zone. In last one month, it has shed around 10 per cent whereas in last six months, it has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹175 to ₹391 apiece levels, logging around 125 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this defense stock has risen from around ₹50 to ₹391 apiece levels, ascending around 675 per cent in this time horizon.