₹71 to ₹820: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹11.5 lakh in five years. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has produced numerous multibagger stocks in recent years, creating substantial wealth for retail investors who believe that long-term investments are key to achieving phenomenal returns.

One such stock in this regard is ICE Make Refrigeration, which has maintained a steady upward trend on Dalal Street, surging to new highs year after year.

Advertisement

The company’s shares have maintained a steady one-way run over the last five years, except for a sharp pullback in recent months. Nevertheless, they have continued to deliver multibagger returns for their shareholders, making the stock one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

The shares began their bull run in February 2022 and continued until April 2025, resulting in a massive gain of 1240%. During this period, the stock also scaled a fresh record high of ₹1,088 apiece.

The stock, which once stood in double digits, is now trading at triple digits. The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but has also significantly boosted the company’s market capitalization, which now stands at ₹1,200 crore as of Thursday’s close.

Advertisement

ICE Make Refrigeration share price history The stock remained largely range-bound for a prolonged period before gaining momentum in 2022, as investors began accumulating the counter and driving sustained gains.

This helped it maintain a strong winning streak even during periods of market volatility, with the stock closing each of the last four calendar years in positive territory.

From a March 2020 low of ₹25.65, the shares have surged nearly 3,096% to the current market price of ₹820 apiece.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a prolonged period has significantly enhanced investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock 5 years ago and held on to it would have seen the investment grow to approximately ₹11.54 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right stocks are chosen.

Advertisement

Notably, a significant portion of these gains has accrued to retail investors, who collectively owned a 24% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter, according to BSE data.

The company is engaged in the business of providing customized cooling solutions to a diverse set of clients across a wide range of industries by manufacturing and supplying refrigeration products & equipment.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.