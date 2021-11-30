Multibagger stock: United Spirits shares are one of those quality stocks that have given stellar return to its shareholders in long term. For last one month, this multibagger brewery stock is under selloff pressure but for those investors who continued with 'buy, hold and forget' strategy, this stock has helped their money grow many folds. In last 20 years, this stock has shot up from ₹8.86 per share levels to ₹886.75 levels, rising to the tune of near 100 times in this period.

United Spirits share price history

According to United Spirits share price history, this multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure for some times as it has shed near 9 per cent in last one month. However, in last 6 months, United Spirits share price has surged from around ₹612 to ₹886 levels, logging 45 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, the liquor stock has shot up from around ₹567 to ₹886 levels, registering near 56 per cent in this period. In last five years, this stock has doubled shareholders money delivering to the tune of 115 per cent in this period. In last five years, United Spirits share price went up from near ₹380 to ₹886 apiece levels.

Likewise, in last 20 years, United Spirits shares have risen from ₹8.86 (close price on 2nd November 2001 on NSE) to ₹886.75 (close price on 29th November 2021 on NSE), rising around 100 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from United Spirits share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹91000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this scrip 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.45 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.56 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.15 lakh today. Whereas, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 20 years ago paying ₹8.86 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹1 crore today.

However, market experts still expect upside movement in this stock.

McDowell share price outlook

Advising stock market investors to buy McDowell shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "United Spirits or McDowell share price may further go upside. One can buy this stock at CMP for ₹940 to ₹980 targets maintaining stop loss at ₹850 levels."

