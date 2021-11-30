8.86 to 886: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1 crore in 20 years

According to United Spirits share price history, this multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure for some times as it has shed near 9 per cent in last one month. However, in last 6 months, United Spirits share price has surged from around ₹612 to ₹886 levels, logging 45 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, the liquor stock has shot up from around ₹567 to ₹886 levels, registering near 56 per cent in this period. In last five years, this stock has doubled shareholders money delivering to the tune of 115 per cent in this period. In last five years, United Spirits share price went up from near ₹380 to ₹886 apiece levels.

