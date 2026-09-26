₹8 interim dividend declared; check company, record date, payment date

R Systems International has announced a second interim dividend for financial year 2026, with shareholders now looking at the record date to determine their eligibility for the payout.

The company declared a second interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share for 2026. The payout represents 800% of the equity share’s face value of Re 1. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before October 24, 2026, according to the board meeting outcome.

The company informed the stock exchanges that its board approved the second interim dividend at its meeting held on September 25, 2026.

Record date According to the company’s exchange filing, the record date for determining shareholders’ entitlement to the second interim dividend has been fixed for October 1, 2026. The disclosure was made pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The record date will determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend.

The latest payout follows an earlier ₹6 per share interim dividend declared by R Systems in March 2026. Including the latest ₹8 payout, the company has announced ₹14 per equity share in interim dividends for 2026 so far.

R Systems share price trend R Systems International ended 1% lower at ₹235.70 per share on BSE on Friday, 25 September.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹446.55 in October 2025, while it touched its 52-week low of ₹213.50 in July 2026. The stock has been under pressure in recent times, down 3% in 1 month, 6% in 3 months, 8% in 6 months and 45% in the last 1 year.

R Systems Q1 Results R Systems International posted a strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, with consolidated net profit climbing 69.5% year-on-year to ₹65.41 crore. The growth came alongside a 29.9% increase in revenue from operations, which reached ₹574.77 crore compared with Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 50.6% year-on-year to ₹115.7 crore, or US$12.6 million. The company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 20.1% in Q1 2026 from 17.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting improved operating efficiency and leverage.

R Systems International Managing Director and CEO Nitesh Bansal said the company entered 2026 with continued momentum as mid-market enterprises increasingly shifted their focus from AI pilots towards full-scale, production-ready deployments.

He noted that the company’s revenue growth of around 30% was supported by sustained demand for engineering services, along with the early contribution from EXIQO. The company’s AI Studio combines AI-native talent, the OptimaAI platform and a governed delivery framework aimed at improving engineering velocity and generating measurable business outcomes.

Bansal added that the company began Q2 2026 with strong deal momentum and an expanding customer base, while its focus remained on helping clients convert their AI initiatives into sustained business value.

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Meanwhile, R Systems CFO Nand Sardana said the company generated revenue of ₹574 crore during Q1 2026 while maintaining an EBITDA margin of around 20%. He attributed the improvement to greater efficiencies and operating leverage from the company’s platform-led business model.

Sardana also said R Systems continued to make disciplined investments in artificial intelligence during the quarter. The full-quarter consolidation of Novigo further contributed to strengthening the company’s revenue and margin profile.

R Systems International is a digital product engineering company focused on designing and developing next-generation products, platforms and digital experiences. It works with clients across multiple industries, helping them pursue revenue growth and improve operational efficiency.