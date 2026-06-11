₹8 to ₹1437: Penny stock turns multibagger! Defence stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.8 crore in 10 years

Nibe, an Indian defence company, has achieved a staggering 3,900% increase in share price since 2022. This growth highlights the potential for substantial returns through long-term investing, especially for retail investors who own a sizable stake in the company.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated11 Jun 2026, 04:52 PM IST
An investor who had invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh in the stock 10 years ago and held on to it would have seen the investment grow to approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8 crore.
An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock 10 years ago and held on to it would have seen the investment grow to approximately ₹1.8 crore. (Pixabay)

The Indian stock market has produced numerous multibaggers in recent years, creating substantial wealth for retail investors who believe that long-term investing is key to generating phenomenal returns.

One such stock is Nibe, a small-cap defence company that has maintained a steady upward trajectory on Dalal Street, scaling new highs year after year.

The company's shares have witnessed a largely one-way rally since 2022, barring a sharp pullback in the first quarter of 2025. However, the stock recovered all those losses in the following months and went on to deliver multibagger returns, establishing itself as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent times.

The shares began their bull run in June 2022 and continued until July 2024, resulting in a massive gain of 3,900%. During this period, the stock also scaled a record high of 2,025 apiece.

The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but has also significantly boosted the company's market capitalisation, which stood at 2,190 crore as of Thursday's close.

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Nibe share price history

The stock remained largely range-bound for a prolonged period before gaining momentum in 2022, as investors began accumulating the counter and driving sustained gains.

This helped it maintain a strong winning streak even during periods of market volatility, with the stock closing each of the last six calendar years in positive territory.

From a trading price of 8 apiece 10 years ago, the shares have surged nearly 17,862% to the current market price of 1,437 apiece.

Impact on investment

The massive rise in the share price over a prolonged period has significantly enhanced investor wealth.

An investor who had invested 1 lakh in the stock 10 years ago and held on to it would have seen the investment grow to approximately 1.8 crore, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right stocks are chosen.

Notably, a significant portion of these gains has accrued to retail investors, who collectively owned a 37.6% stake in the company at the end of the March quarter, according to BSE data.

More than 40,500 investors holding capital of up to 2 lakh collectively own 25.08% of the company, underlining strong participation from individual shareholders in Nibe's growth story.

NIBE is a leading Indian defence technology company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and integration of sophisticated defence systems.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

Small Cap StocksMultibagger StocksPenny StocksDefence Stocks
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