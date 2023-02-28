₹8 to ₹17: Penny stocks turns multibagger in 6 months. More steam left?
- Multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in new year 2023
Multibagger penny stock of 2023: South Indian Bank shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last six months. Stock of this private sector bank headquartered at Thrissur, Kerala has doubled shareholders' money in last six months by surging from around ₹8 top ₹17 apiece levels in this levels. Despite weakness on Dalal Street, South Indian Bank share price today opened higher and went on hit intraday high of ₹16.90 apiece levels, logging near 2 per cent rise in Tuesday deals.
