8 to 17: Penny stocks turns multibagger in 6 months. More steam left?

South Indian Bank share price history

This multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in new year 2023. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has dipped to the tune of 15 per cent whereas in last one month it has shed near 7 per cent. However, the banking stock has managed to give multibagger return to its shareholders in last six months, despite sell off in YTD time. It has delivered 105 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months, doubling shareholders' money in this time.