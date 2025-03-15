₹8 to ₹4365: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹5.45 crore in 22 years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in stocks is like investing in a business. Like company promoters, who own many shares of the company's total paid-up capital, a retail investor should stick with one's conviction and hold stock in one's portfolio as long as possible. This helps a long-term investor reap compounding benefits, which leads to wealth creation.

To understand how a long-term investor benefits and creates wealth instead of just pocketing gains on one's investment, one needs to look at the journey of TCPL Packaging. After the firm sell-off post-dot com bubble bust, TCPL Packaging's share price slipped below ₹10. On 13 March 2002, TCPL Packaging's share price ended at ₹7.95 apiece on the BSE. If someone had done bottom fishing and had bought TCPL Packaging shares at these levels and had remained invested until today, the absolute value of one's investment would have grown more than 545 times in these 22 years. So, TCPL Packaging shares are one of the wealth-creating multibagger penny stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent decades.

TCPL Packaging share price history In one month, TCPL Packaging's share price has risen from ₹3,748 to ₹4,365 per share on the BSE, recording more than a 15 per cent rise. This multibagger stock has increased by over 30 per cent in the last six months. In YTD time, TCPL Packaging's share price has risen from around ₹3,222 to ₹4,365 per share, logging over a 35 per cent rise. In one year, multibagger stock has given 90 per cent returns to its positional shareholders. In the last five years, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹190 to ₹4,365 per share, recording around 2,200 per cent rise. In the previous 10 years, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹440 to ₹4,365 per share, delivering a 1,000 per cent return to its long-term investors.

Likewise, in the last 20 years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹22 to ₹4,365 per share, delivering a 19,750 per cent return to its positional shareholders. As mentioned, this multibagger stock has increased over 545 times or 54,500 per cent in the last 22 years.

Impact on investment Taking a cue from TCPL Packaging's share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in TCPL Packaging shares one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the end of 2024, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh in YTD. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 lakh today, whereas it would have turned to ₹1.90 lakh in one year. In the last five years, an investor's ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹23 lakh today.

If the investor had invested in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 20 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.98 crore. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh while bottom fishing post-dot com bubble, one ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹5.45 crore.

As mentioned, returns were possible only when the investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout the periods mentioned.

TCPL Packaging shares are available for trade on both the BSE and the NSE. They ended Thursday with a trade volume of 26,715. The current market cap of TCPL Packaging shares is ₹3,964 crore. Their 52-week high is ₹4,775 apiece, while their 52-week low is ₹1,902.05.

