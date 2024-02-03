8 to 445: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 55 lakh in four years

Multibagger stock: Money magnet Charlie Munger once said that big money is not in the buying or selling but in the waiting. This holds well when it comes to penny stock investment because investing in a stock means investing in a business, irrespective of its size. If a company is equipped enough to grow at a faster rate, then one should not look at the size of its business. Similarly, if a stock is good enough for investing, one shouldn't look at whether it's a small-cap, mid-cap or large-cap, or even a penny stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To understand how a long-term stock market investor can earn multi-folds, we need to look at the journey of Suraj Products shares. In the last four years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹8 to ₹445, delivering around 5,400 percent return to its positional long-term investors.

Suraj Products share price history In the last one month, Suraj Products shares have surged from 425 to ₹445 apiece level on BSE, logging over a 4 percent rise in this time. In the last six months, Suraj Products share price has ascended from ₹229 to ₹445 per share level, clocking a 95 percent rise in this time. In the last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹135 to ₹445 apiece on BSE, registering near 230 percent rise in this time.

In the last two years, Suraj Products share price has risen from 112 to ₹445 apiece level, logging a 300 percent rise in this time. In the last three years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹35 to ₹445 apiece levels, registering to the tune of 1200 percent rally in this time.

Likewise, in the last four years, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 5400 percent.

Impact on investment Taking cue from Suraj Products share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.95 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this muotibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.30 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Suraj Products shares three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock four years ago and had remained invested in the scrip till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹55 lakh today.

Suraj Products shares are available for trade on BSE only. It ended on Friday with a trading volume of 5,656 only. This means, that this multibagger stock is a low-float stock, which is suitable for high-risk investors. It ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹506 crore. The 52-week high of this BSE-listed small-cap stock is 455.60 while the 52-week low is ₹116.50.

