With a market worth of ₹52.56 Cr, Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The Vidli Group is a specialized subsidiary of The VITSKamats Group that specializes in food and beverages. The Vidli Group, which includes several food brands including Dine in, QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), Kiosks, Kloud Kitchens, and even packed snacks and foods, is a leader in the food industry. As one of the multibagger stocks that have produced multibagger returns over a long to a short period of time, Vidli Restaurants has given investors lakhs in the course.

Share price history of Vidli Restaurants

Vidli Restaurants Ltd. shares closed today at an upper circuit level of ₹48.55 a piece on the BSE, up 4.97% from the previous close of ₹46.25. The stock had a total volume of 9,500 shares traded today. An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock six years ago would have now generated a return of ₹5.97 lakh as the stock price has gone up from ₹8.13 as of February 19, 2016, to the current market price, logging in a multibagger return of 497.17%.

The stock has dropped 10.90% during the past five years, but in the past three years, it has managed to rise again, exceeding Rs. 8.13 as of November 8th, 2019, the current market price, which represents a multibagger return of 496% and a CAGR of 81.71%. Therefore, if you had invested ₹1 lakh in the company three years ago, you would have now received a return of ₹5.96 lakh. An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock one year ago would have given you a return of ₹5.30 lakh as the stock has climbed from ₹9.16 as of 1st October 2021 to the present market price, logging a multibagger return of 430.02% and a CAGR of 433.33% approximately.

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock at the beginning of the year would now have given you a return of ₹3.27 lakh, as the stock price has jumped from ₹14.83 as of January 6, 2022, to the current market price, which logs in a multibagger return of 227.38% so far in 2022. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹50.35 on (26/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹9.16 on (01/10/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 3.57% below the high and 430% above the low.

Key takeaways of Vidli Restaurants

The stock was trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200 days Simple Moving Average at its closing price today (SMA). The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, according to the relative strength index (RSI) indicator, which was at Rs. 66 and indicates the stock is in the midzone. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 67.28% and a public shareholding of 32.72% for the quarter that ended in June 2022.