8 to 48: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 5 lakh in 1 year

The stock has dropped 10.90% during the past five years, but in the past three years, it has managed to rise again, exceeding Rs. 8.13 as of November 8th, 2019, the current market price, which represents a multibagger return of 496% and a CAGR of 81.71%. Therefore, if you had invested ₹1 lakh in the company three years ago, you would have now received a return of ₹5.96 lakh. An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock one year ago would have given you a return of ₹5.30 lakh as the stock has climbed from ₹9.16 as of 1st October 2021 to the present market price, logging a multibagger return of 430.02% and a CAGR of 433.33% approximately.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}