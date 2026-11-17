Multibagger SME stock: As Rome was not built in a day, a stock market investor can't become rich overnight. It is often said that money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting. This rule also applies to an IPO (Initial Public Offering) investor. If an IPO investor is convinced about a company's business prospects, then irrespective of size, one should stick with one's conviction and hold the stock as long as possible. How does this strategy helps an investor in wealth creation over the period, one needs to look at the journey of Veefin Solutions shares.

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Veefin Solutions IPO details Shares of Veefin Solutions Ltd were offered in the Indian primary market at a fixed price band of ₹82 per equity share in June 2026. The BSE SME stock listed on the BSE SME platform at ₹86.05, delivering a listing gain of ₹4.05 per share to the lucky allottees. However, if a share allottee had remained invested in this multibagger BSE SME stock despite a positive debut on Dalal Street, the move would have created a whopping wealth for the investor by turning ₹1,31,200 ( ₹82 x 1600) into ₹4,05,760 per share in around 40 months post-listing.

How ₹ 1,31,200 turned to ₹ 4,05,760? Veefin Solutions IPO lot size comprised 1600 company shares. So, an investor had to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprised 1600 company shares. This means, minimum investment possible in the multibagger IPO was ₹1,31,200 (RS 82 x 1600).

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If the lucky share allottee had remained invested in the stock till date, then one's ₹82 share would have ascended to ₹253.60 (close price on the BSE on 17 November 2026). So, the absolute value of one's ₹1,31,200 would have turned to ₹4,05,760 ( ₹253.60 x 1600).

Veefin Solutions latest news update The SME stock is now a mainboard stock. The BSE SME stock recently listed on the NSE and is now a mainboard equity on 11th November 2026. Trading in the Veefin Solutions shares began as a mainboard stock on 11th November 2026.

Alongside its main board debut, Veefin announced its transition from veefin.com to veefin.ai, reflecting the growing role of artificial intelligence across its products and future growth strategy.

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The two developments mark Veefin's expanding capital markets presence and its next phase of business development. The main board transition is expected to widen participation among retail and institutional investors, while its AI strategy aims to deepen existing customer relationships, address broader enterprise needs and improve delivery productivity.

At the centre of Veefin's AI strategy is the Veefin AI Operating System (AIOS), a platform designed to create, deploy and supervise AI employees for defined business roles. These digital employees combine reusable skills with access to relevant systems and operate within specified permissions, approval processes and human oversight.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).