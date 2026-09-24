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₹85,000 crore gone! PB Fintech to HDFC Bank — these 5 financial stocks witness highest wealth erosion on IRDAI's move

Financial stocks faced significant selloff on Thursday due to proposed changes by IRDAI to insurance distribution and commission structures, erasing 1.12 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Major losses were seen in Bajaj Finance, PB Fintech, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, leading the decline.

Pranati Deva
Published24 Sep 2026, 12:58 PM IST
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Wealth erosion today (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
Wealth erosion today (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
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Financial stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed changes to insurance distribution and commission structures. The selloff erased around 1.12 lakh crore in market capitalisation across 12 financial stocks, with Bajaj Finance, PB Fintech, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank accounting for a large portion of the decline.

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Bajaj Finance recorded the biggest decline in market value among the stocks tracked, with around 29,000 crore wiped out. PB Fintech followed with an erosion of nearly 20,000 crore, while HDFC Bank and Axis Bank lost around 15,000 crore and 14,000 crore, respectively. Meanwhile, HDFC Life lost over 7,000 crore.

What triggered the selloff

The immediate concern was IRDAI's consultation paper proposing a revamp of the way insurers and distributors are compensated. The regulator has proposed linking commissions more closely to the nature and complexity of insurance products, the effort involved in selling them and the distribution channel used.

The proposed framework would put tighter limits on commissions across health, motor and life insurance, while also seeking changes to the economics of insurance sold through banks and other distribution platforms. IRDAI has proposed a 15%-20% commission cap for new health insurance policies, with renewals and porting subject to a 5%-10% limit.

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For life insurance, the proposed first-year commission ceiling would range from 5% to 20%, depending on the policy's premium payment term. The regulator has also proposed a 5%-10% commission cap on personal accident cover in motor insurance.

Another key proposal is to prevent banks and other lenders from making insurance purchases compulsory alongside loans. The proposed changes are aimed at separating insurance distribution from mandatory credit-linked purchases and increasing transparency around the costs and incentives involved.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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