9.75 to 209.85: Multibagger penny stock delivers 2000% return in 3 months

Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is risky as such stocks turn out circuit to circuit stock after a single trigger. However, high risk traders invest in low liquid penny stocks as they give multibagger return in quick time. SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, a small-cap stock is a glaring example of this. This multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹9.75 (close price on 16th November 2021 on NSE) to ₹209.85 apiece levels today, logging more than 2000 per cent return in last 3 months.

Multibagger penny stock: SEL Manufacturing Company share price history

In last one week, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹172.75 to ₹209.85 levels, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade session and appreciating to the tune of 21.50 per cent. In last one month, this multibagger stock of 2022 has shot up from ₹72 to ₹209.85 apiece levels, logging near 190 per cent rise in this period. In last 2 months, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹24.95 (close price on 16th December 2021) to ₹209.85 apiece levels today, clocking around 740 per cent rise in this small time. Similarly, this penny stock surged from ₹9.75 to ₹209.85 levels in last 3 months, registering more than 2000 per cent return in this period.

₹1 lakh turns to ₹21.50 lakh

Taking cue from history of this multibagger share's price, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.90 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 2 months ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹8.40 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock, 3 months ago and had remained invested in the multibagger penny stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹21.50 lakh today.

More info about this multibagger penny stock

The small-cap multibagger stock has current market capital of ₹6 crore only. Currently, it is trading at its all-time high whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.35 apiece levels on NSE. Its current trade volume is 7, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 183.

According to stock market experts, it's a high beta stock and has currently turned ‘circuit to circuit stock’ with very low volume or say negligible volume. Even high risk traders are advised to remain away from taking fresh position the multibagger penny stock.

