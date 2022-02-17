9.75 to 209.85: Multibagger penny stock delivers 2000% return in 3 months

In last one week, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹172.75 to ₹209.85 levels, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade session and appreciating to the tune of 21.50 per cent. In last one month, this multibagger stock of 2022 has shot up from ₹72 to ₹209.85 apiece levels, logging near 190 per cent rise in this period. In last 2 months, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹24.95 (close price on 16th December 2021) to ₹209.85 apiece levels today, clocking around 740 per cent rise in this small time. Similarly, this penny stock surged from ₹9.75 to ₹209.85 levels in last 3 months, registering more than 2000 per cent return in this period.

