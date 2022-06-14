Multibagger stock: Money is not in mere buying and selling of stocks but in wait. Following 'buy, hold and forget' strategy, one can make an ocean from an ice tip. Adani group stock — Adani Enterprises is a glaring example of it. In last 20 years, Adani Enterprises share price has surged from ₹9.41 to ₹2082.10 levels, ascending around 221 times in this period. This means, in last 20 years, this multibagger stock has delivered around 22,000 per cent return to its shareholders.

