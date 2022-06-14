₹9 to ₹2082: Multibagger Adani stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2.2 crore in 20 years2 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Money is not in mere buying and selling of stocks but in wait. Following 'buy, hold and forget' strategy, one can make an ocean from an ice tip. Adani group stock — Adani Enterprises is a glaring example of it. In last 20 years, Adani Enterprises share price has surged from ₹9.41 to ₹2082.10 levels, ascending around 221 times in this period. This means, in last 20 years, this multibagger stock has delivered around 22,000 per cent return to its shareholders.
Adani Enterprises share price history
This multibagger Adani stock has surged from ₹1717 to ₹2082 levels in YTD time, logging 21 per cent rise in 2022. In last one year, Adani Enterprises share price has ascended from ₹1500 to ₹2082 levels, logging around 40 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹130 to ₹2082 apiece levels, clocking around 1500 per cent rise in this period.
In last 10 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹222 to ₹2082 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of 850 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 20 years, this multibagger Adani stock has shot up from ₹9.41 apiece levels to ₹2082.10 levels, logging near 22,000 per cent rise in these two decades time.
Impact on investment
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Adani stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Adani Enterprises shares 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹16 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.50 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Adani Enterprises shares 20 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.21 crore today.
Current market cap of Adani Enterprises shares is ₹2.45 lakh crore and its trade volume on Monday was around 17.64 lakh. Current book value per share of Adani Enterprises share is placed slightly above 228 levels. 52-week high of Adani Enterprises shares is ₹2,420.95 on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹1201.20 apiece levels.