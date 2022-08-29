Should you buy the shares of Divi's Laboratories?

The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan have said in a note that “In its annual report for FY22, Divis Laboratories (Divis) has mentioned of the challenges confronted in FY22 on the back of Covid pandemic, which impacted business across markets. Also the escalation of geopolitical conflict compounded the crisis and brought numerous other challenges in the form of strained trade relations, a steep increase in the inflation and unprecedented volatility in commodity costs. Though the pandemic posed challenges but it has also accelerated significant change in the healthcare ecosystem, making it more adaptable and innovative so as to with stand any sudden changes. Divis, basis its strong customer connects and capabilities has been able to benefit from the opportunities that has emerged. Further, Divis is better prepared to handle the evolving demand, continuous market volatility and an uncertain economic environment. The company plans to focus on the continuous process of innovation and green chemistry implementation to strengthen its overall position."