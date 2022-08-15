₹9 to ₹3,721: Debt-free pharma stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹4.13 Cr in 19 years5 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 04:19 PM IST
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd is a large cap company in the pharmaceuticals industry with a market valuation of ₹98,972.00 Crore.
Listen to this article
Divi's Laboratories Ltd is a large cap company in the pharmaceuticals industry with a market valuation of ₹98,972.00 Crore. Leading Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) producer Divi's exports top-notch products to over 95 nations. Divi's has also achieved the feat of being among the top three API producers worldwide and among the top API companies in Hyderabad. According to statistics on Value Research, Divi's Laboratories is currently debt-free, which may be of interest to investors. However, what makes Divi's Laboratories more intriguing is that it is a stark example of a stock that has made investors crorepati over the past 19 years.