Should you buy the shares of Divi's Laboratories?

The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan have said in a note that “Divis Laboratories’ (Divis) Q1FY23 results were a mixed bag and reflected the higher operating costs while lower tax rate resulted in a double-digit PAT growth. The revenue grew strongly in double digits backed by benefits from expanded capacities, the PAT due to lower tax rate too grew in double digits. The results missed estimates. The management commentary pointed at healthy demand, well supported by capacity expansion plans, which would drive top line growth for the company, however the management expects elevated cost pressures to sustain going ahead as overall costs including raw material, freight costs and power costs are at higher levels. This could weigh on performance in the subsequent quarters. Though Divis has implemented cost-control measures in the form of backward integration and de-bottlenecking of existing facilities and these could play out over the medium to long term."