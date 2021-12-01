Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Penny stocks are quite risky for a stock market investors as liquidity in such stocks are so low that a single trigger can lead to high change in its share price. But in the share market rebound post-Covid-19, a good number of penny stocks have delivered multibagger return to their shareholders. Gopala Polyplast Ltd shares are one such stock. In FY22, Gopala Polyplast share price has surged from ₹9.10 levels (close price on 31st March 2021 on BSE) to ₹650 (at 10:02 AM today on BSE), appreciating near 70 times in these 8 months.

Gopala Polyplast share price history

As per Gopala Polyplast share price history, this multibagger penny stock has been under profit-booking pressure in recent trade sessions. This penny stock has shed near 12 per cent in last one month whereas in last 6 months, Gopala Polyplast shares had risen from ₹27.55 to ₹650 levels, logging around 2260 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Gopala Polyplast share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹88,000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹23.6 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock in the beginning of this year buying one share at ₹8.26, ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹78.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock in the beginning of FY22 buying one share at ₹9.10 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹71 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

