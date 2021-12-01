Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets9 to 650: Multibagger penny stock gives 7000% return in 8 months. Do you own?

9 to 650: Multibagger penny stock gives 7000% return in 8 months. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock in the beginning of FY22 buying one share at 9.10 levels, its 1 lakh would have tuned to 71 lakh today. 
2 min read . 12:11 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in it till date, 1 lakh would have become 23.6 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Penny stocks are quite risky for a stock market investors as liquidity in such stocks are so low that a single trigger can lead to high change in its share price. But in the share market rebound post-Covid-19, a good number of penny stocks have delivered multibagger return to their shareholders. Gopala Polyplast Ltd shares are one such stock. In FY22, Gopala Polyplast share price has surged from 9.10 levels (close price on 31st March 2021 on BSE) to 650 (at 10:02 AM today on BSE), appreciating near 70 times in these 8 months.

Multibagger stock: Penny stocks are quite risky for a stock market investors as liquidity in such stocks are so low that a single trigger can lead to high change in its share price. But in the share market rebound post-Covid-19, a good number of penny stocks have delivered multibagger return to their shareholders. Gopala Polyplast Ltd shares are one such stock. In FY22, Gopala Polyplast share price has surged from 9.10 levels (close price on 31st March 2021 on BSE) to 650 (at 10:02 AM today on BSE), appreciating near 70 times in these 8 months.

Gopala Polyplast share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Gopala Polyplast share price history

As per Gopala Polyplast share price history, this multibagger penny stock has been under profit-booking pressure in recent trade sessions. This penny stock has shed near 12 per cent in last one month whereas in last 6 months, Gopala Polyplast shares had risen from 27.55 to 650 levels, logging around 2260 per cent rise in this period. 

This multibagger share price shot up from 9.10 apiece to 650 levels, appreciating to the tune of 7000 per cent from April to November 2021 period. In year-to-date time, this penny stock has surged from 8.26 to 650, logging around 7750 per cent rise in 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Had you invested ₹1 Lakh in TCS in 2011, this is how m ...

Sensex Jumps 500 Points, Nifty Above 17,100; Metal & ...

₹9 to ₹650: Multibagger penny stock gives 7000% retur ...

Are mutual funds a better way to invest in IPOs?

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Gopala Polyplast share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 88,000 today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in it till date, its 1 lakh would have become 23.6 lakh today. 

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock in the beginning of this year buying one share at 8.26, 1 lakh would have turned to 78.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock in the beginning of FY22 buying one share at 9.10 levels, its 1 lakh would have tuned to 71 lakh today.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!