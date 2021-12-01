This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in it till date, ₹1 lakh would have become ₹23.6 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Penny stocks are quite risky for a stock market investors as liquidity in such stocks are so low that a single trigger can lead to high change in its share price. But in the share market rebound post-Covid-19, a good number of penny stocks have delivered multibagger return to their shareholders. Gopala Polyplast Ltd shares are one such stock. In FY22, Gopala Polyplast share price has surged from ₹9.10 levels (close price on 31st March 2021 on BSE) to ₹650 (at 10:02 AM today on BSE), appreciating near 70 times in these 8 months.
As per Gopala Polyplast share price history, this multibagger penny stock has been under profit-booking pressure in recent trade sessions. This penny stock has shed near 12 per cent in last one month whereas in last 6 months, Gopala Polyplast shares had risen from ₹27.55 to ₹650 levels, logging around 2260 per cent rise in this period.
This multibagger share price shot up from ₹9.10 apiece to ₹650 levels, appreciating to the tune of 7000 per cent from April to November 2021 period. In year-to-date time, this penny stock has surged from ₹8.26 to ₹650, logging around 7750 per cent rise in 2021.
Taking cue from Gopala Polyplast share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹88,000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹23.6 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock in the beginning of this year buying one share at ₹8.26, ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹78.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock in the beginning of FY22 buying one share at ₹9.10 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹71 lakh today.
