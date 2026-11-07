₹90 dividend per share: This stock announces 900% payout - Do you own? Payment, record date, returns

Dividend record date ahead: Shares of Bayer CropScience Limited will remain in focus next week due to the upcoming record date for its ₹90 per equity share dividend payout. The company also announced its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27.

Bayer CropScience Limited share price closed 0.45% higher on Friday, after seeing 1.64% jump over the last five trading sessions.

Bayer CropScience Limited dividend amount The company’s board of directors, on Tuesday, November 3, announced an interim dividend of ₹90 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each (ie 900% of the face value) for FY27. The board has also fixed record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Bayer CropScience Limited dividend record date The board fixed Thursday, November 12, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout.

Bayer CropScience dividend payment timeline As per the company’s BSE filing, the board will disburse the dividend payout among investors by Monday, November 30, 2026.

Alongside announcement of dividend, the company also reported a net profit of ₹166.2 crore in the second quarter of FY27, against ₹152.7 crore reported in the year ago period. Its net profit before tax (PBT) increased by 6% to ₹211.4 crore during the quarter under review.