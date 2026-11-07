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₹90 dividend per share: This stock announces 900% payout - Do you own? Payment, record date, returns

Bayer CropScience declared an interim dividend of 90 per share for FY27, with November 12 set as the record date and payment due by November 30, 2026. Second-quarter net profit rose to 166.2 crore from 152.7 crore a year earlier.

BAYERCROP
DIVIDEND
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published7 Nov 2026, 08:23 PM IST
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Bayer CropScience dividend details (AI image for representational purpose)
Bayer CropScience dividend details (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend record date ahead: Shares of Bayer CropScience Limited will remain in focus next week due to the upcoming record date for its 90 per equity share dividend payout. The company also announced its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27.

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Bayer CropScience Limited share price closed 0.45% higher on Friday, after seeing 1.64% jump over the last five trading sessions.

Bayer CropScience Limited dividend amount

The company’s board of directors, on Tuesday, November 3, announced an interim dividend of 90 per equity share with a face value of 10 each (ie 900% of the face value) for FY27. The board has also fixed record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Bayer CropScience Limited dividend record date

The board fixed Thursday, November 12, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout.

Bayer CropScience dividend payment timeline

As per the company’s BSE filing, the board will disburse the dividend payout among investors by Monday, November 30, 2026.

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Alongside announcement of dividend, the company also reported a net profit of 166.2 crore in the second quarter of FY27, against 152.7 crore reported in the year ago period. Its net profit before tax (PBT) increased by 6% to 211.4 crore during the quarter under review.

Bayer CropScience share price trend

The stock closed 0.45% higher at 3316.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 14,905.04 crore on Friday. The stock has surged 1.64% in one week, but has declined 6.17% in one month, 21.32% in three months and around 30.29% in one year.

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