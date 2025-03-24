1,860% payout! This company declares ₹93 dividend, sets record date; stock gains 3.5%

Shares of TVS Holdings climbed 3.5 percent in intra-day trade on Monday, March 24, after the company announced an interim dividend of ₹93 per share for the financial year FY25.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company through circular resolution today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 93/- per share (1,860%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs.188 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025," it said in an exchange filing.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been set for March 28, 2025. Investors holding TVS Holdings shares by the end of the record date will qualify for the dividend, even if they sell their holdings afterwards. The company stated that the dividend payment would be made within 30 days of the declaration, as mandated by the Companies Act, 2013.

In comparison, TVS Holdings had declared an interim dividend of ₹94 per share in March 2024, representing a 1,880 percent payout and absorbing ₹190 crore. Prior to that, the company announced a dividend of ₹59 per share in February 2023 and ₹44 per share in March 2022.

Acquisition of Home Credit India Last month, TVS Holdings also announced the successful completion of its acquisition of an 80.74 percent equity stake in Home Credit India Finance for ₹554 crore. The remaining 19.26 percent stake was acquired by Premji Invest and other associates of TVS Holdings.

Following the acquisition, TVS Holdings, together with TVS Credit, aims to grow its lending book to ₹50,000 crore over the next three years, up from the current ₹33,000 crore. The company stated that this move aligns with its strategic plan to strengthen its position in the financial services sector.

Stock Price Trend TVS Holdings' stock surged 3.5 percent to an intra-day high of ₹9,120 on March 24. The stock, however, remains 40 percent below its 52-week high of ₹15,115.30, recorded in September 2024.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 9 percent. In March 2025, it has advanced by 10 percent, snapping a losing streak of five consecutive months. The stock had declined by 13 percent in February, 11.4 percent in January, 10.4 percent in December, 4.3 percent in November, and 14 percent in October.

TVS Holdings operates as a holding company, with subsidiaries engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles, scooters, auto components, and computer peripherals. The company also distributes heavy commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and offers finance and insurance services.

