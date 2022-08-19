₹100 to ₹42000: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹4 crore in 23 years4 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 05:32 PM IST
- With a market cap of Rs. 37,117.55 crore, Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is a large cap firm that serves the industrial market.
With a market cap of Rs. 37,117.55 crore, Honeywell Automation India Ltd. is a large cap firm that serves the industrial market. A Fortune India 500 firm and a market leader in offering integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions, is Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL). The company offers a broad range of products in the areas of sensing and control, environmental and combustion controls, and automation and control, as well as engineering services to clients all over the world. The shares of HAIL are a perfect example of multibagger stocks, having grown from an investment of ₹1 lakh to ₹4.5 crore over the course of 23 years. As per the data of Value Research, Honeywell Automation India Ltd currently holds a debt-free status.