100 to 42000: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 4 crore in 23 years

“The company has multiple domestic growth levers such as the government’s infrastructure investments, including smart cities, airports, metros, railways, ports, over the next five years as well as growing automation demand from metals, healthcare and cybersecurity segments. Continued government spending on the country’s core infrastructure and development of large-scale data centers would help the company grow at a healthy pace going ahead. As per annual report, the company’s external order book has increased 31% y-o-y and demand outlook remains robust for process and building solutions from all the key user industries. An asset-light model (nil debt), strong cash position, healthy free cash flow generation and promising long-term growth prospects in the automation space justify the stock’s premium valuation. Further, supply chain disruptions faced by the industry especially for semi-conductor chips and electronic components is easing. This shall boost revenue and earnings growth. We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of ~19%/37% over FY22-24E. We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 49,750 factoring upward revision in estimates," said the research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan.

