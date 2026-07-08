₹939 crore order impact? INOX India share price jumps over 5% despite muted trends in the Indian stock market

INOX India share price surged over 5% on Wednesday, 8 July, after the company announced that it had secured orders worth ₹939 crore across its key business segments since 21 May, boosting investor sentiment.
In an exchange filing, the company said the new orders span its Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions, LNG and Beverage Kegs businesses. Of the total order inflows, ₹871 crore came from the Industrial Gas segment, ₹44 crore from LNG, ₹16 crore from Cryo-scientific Solutions, and ₹8 crore from Beverage Kegs.
INOX India said the latest order wins reinforce its position as a trusted partner for advanced cryogenic systems among leading global and Indian customers.
The company said the order inflow was led by a 'mega' order in the Industrial Gas business from the space exploration industry, along with multiple 'minor' orders for vaporisers and storage tanks.
In the LNG segment, INOX India secured several orders for storage tanks, dispensers, semi-trailers and LNG fuelling station equipment. It also received a minor order from ITER, the international nuclear fusion project.
Additionally, the company bagged multiple orders for disposable cylinders, liquid cylinders, transport tanks and beverage kegs, according to the exchange filing.
(more to come)