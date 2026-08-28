₹94 dividend declared after 25 years; share price jumps nearly 10% - Record date fixed | Do you own?

Dividend stock 2026: The auto stock, which is going to trade ex-dividend next month, has been in the news for declaring a special dividend of ₹86.50 per share and a ₹7.50 per share dividend. The company has declared a dividend of ₹94 per share ( ₹86.50 + ₹7.50), after a gap of nearly 25 years. It had traded ex-dividend on 10th August 2001 to finalise the eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹2.50 per share. The dividend stock saw strong buying on Friday's session and surged around 10% at the Opening Bell.

Advertisement

₹ 94 dividend The company informed about the dividend move in an exchange filing on Thursday, saying, “We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 27th August 2026, the Board has declared an interim dividend of INR 7.50/- (Indian Rupees Seven and Fifty Paisa) and a special dividend of INR 86.50/- (Indian Rupees Eighty Six and Fifty Paisa) per equity share of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) each of the Company.”

Dividend record date The auto company also fixed the dividend record date, saying, "The interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid to those equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear either on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 4 September 2026, being the Record Date fixed for this purpose."

Advertisement

The interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 25th September 2026, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Dividend declared after 25 years The auto company has declared this whopping dividend after a 25-year gap. The last time the stock traded ex-dividend was on 10th August 2001, to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payment of ₹2.50 per share.

However, according to the information available on the BSE website, the company traded ex-rights on two occasions during these 25 years: 17 September 2007 and 3 November 2008.

Company shares skyrocket | hit 52-week high The company we are talking about is Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd, and its shares saw strong buying interest during the early-morning session. The stock opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of ₹599.95 apiece on the NSE, a new 52-week high, logging a nearly 10% rise over yesterday's close.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).