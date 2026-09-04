₹94/share dividend stock alert! Last chance to buy today for the special and interim benefit — check payment date

Dividend stock 2026: Shares of the Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited are trading ex-date for the finalisation of eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹86.50 per share special dividend and ₹7.50 per share interim dividend. The company has already declared the record date on 4th September 2026. This means that shareholders of the company who hold the dividend stock at the end of Friday's session will be eligible for a dividend of ₹94 per share. In other words, today is the last day to buy the stock and become eligible for the payment of ₹94 per share dividends (Special + Interim).

The company has declared a dividend to its shareholders after a 25-year gap. According to the dividend history of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited, the last time this stock traded ex-dividend was on 10th August 2001.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited | Dividend details The company has already informed the exchanges about the special dividend, the interim dividend, and its record date.

Informing the Indian stock market exchanges about the dividend move, the company said, “We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 27th August 2026, the Board has declared an interim dividend of INR 7.50/- (Indian Rupees Seven and Fifty Paisa) and a special dividend of INR 86.50/- (Indian Rupees Eighty Six and Fifty Paisa) per equity share of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) each of the Company.”

On record date for the payment of ₹94 per share dividend, the company said, “The interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid to those equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear either on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 4 September 2026, being the Record Date fixed for this purpose.”

The interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 25th September 2026, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited | Dividend history The auto company has declared this whopping dividend after a 25-year gap. The last time the stock traded ex-dividend was on 10th August 2001, to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payment of ₹2.50 per share. However, according to the information available on the BSE website, the company traded ex-rights on two occasions during these 25 years: 17 September 2007 and 3 November 2008.