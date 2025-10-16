Rubicon Research share price dips after strong listing. Should investors buy, sell or hold this pharma stock?

Rubicon Research share price dipped over 1% on Thursday's session after strong listing on the Indian stock market today. At 13:27 IST, Rubicon Research share price was trading at ₹614.20 apiece on NSE, and the pharma stock was trading at ₹615.20 per share on the BSE.

On NSE, Rubicon Research share price opened at ₹620 per share, 27.83% higher than the issue price of ₹485. On BSE, Rubicon Research share price today opened at ₹620.10 apiece, up 27.85% than the issue price.

The market valuation of the company reached ₹10,156.86 crore, at 13:16 IST, as per BSE data. Rubicon Research IPO GMP today was ₹120, signally a strong listing about ₹605, as per investorgain.com. Nonetheless, Rubicon Research IPO listing exceeded the expectations set by the grey market.

Rubicon Research IPO subscription status was 103.90 times by the end of the bidding period on Monday, October 13.

Rubicon Research IPO, valued at ₹1,377.5 crore, had a price band between ₹461 and ₹485 per share.

The company's initial public offering featured a fresh issue of equity shares totaling ₹500 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) amounting to ₹877.5 crore from the promoter, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.

Funds raised from the fresh issue, totaling ₹310 crore, will be utilized for debt settlement, with a portion designated for acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Rubicon Research specializes in pharmaceutical formulations, emphasizing research and development as well as innovation. Its product lineup increasingly comprises specialty items and drug-device combination products aimed at regulated markets, especially in the United States.

Should you buy, sell or hold? Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS, said that Rubicon Research made a solid market debut, with initial trading reflecting strong investor interest in its specialty pharmaceutical and contract research services business. The company’s focus on high-value research contracts and operational efficiency has underpinned confidence in its growth potential.

Near-term volatility may persist due to market sentiment, but Rubicon’s scalable business model, predictable revenue streams, and sector tailwinds position it for sustainable earnings growth. Overall, the listing underscores the company’s potential in India’s contract research and pharmaceutical services ecosystem.

